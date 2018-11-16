Maritime Museum
Experience Maine’s seafaring history on the banks of the Kennebec River. Open year round, our 20-acre waterfront campus includes indoor galleries, the country’s only surviving historic wooden shipyard, a working boat shop, a newly restored 1906 schooner, and more! Learn more >
How fun is this? Maine Maritime Museum has teamed up with one of our awesome Business Partners, Maine Street Design Co., to release a beautiful Sea Bags tote
Time to make lobster rolls! How cute is this craft?! Try it at home and show us your results on Facebook! Print out the instructions here: Toilet Paper Roll Lobster craft
As we enter week six, seven…eight?…of quarantine, we are all probably suffering from some form of cabin fever. I’m sure you have dusted that same bookcase three times already this week. You are starting to dream about where you will go when we’re all free to travel again.
Interwoven: Threads of Power in the Domestic Sphere
April 4, 2020-October 4, 2020
Experience Maine’s maritime history and culture!
