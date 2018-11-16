Maine
Experience Maine’s seafaring history on the banks of the Kennebec River. Open year round, our 20-acre waterfront campus includes indoor galleries, the country’s only surviving historic wooden shipyard, a working boat shop, a newly restored 1906 schooner, and more!  Learn more >

Show Your Love for MMM in Style!

How fun is this? Maine Maritime Museum has teamed up with one of our awesome Business Partners, Maine Street Design Co., to release a beautiful Sea Bags tote

DIY Lobster Roll

Time to make lobster rolls! How cute is this craft?! Try it at home and show us your results on Facebook! Print out the instructions here: Toilet Paper Roll Lobster craft

Quaran-Things: Armchair Travel

As we enter week six, seven…eight?…of quarantine, we are all probably suffering from some form of cabin fever. I’m sure you have dusted that same bookcase three times already this week. You are starting to dream about where you will go when we’re all free to travel again.

Current Exhibits

Shipwrecks and Salvage v2

Shipwrecks & Salvage

May 18, 2019-November 11, 2020

Upcoming Exhibits

Godey Book

Interwoven: Threads of Power in the Domestic Sphere

April 4, 2020-October 4, 2020

Permanent Exhibits

Lantern_fisheye

Experience Maine’s maritime history and culture!

From lighthouses to lobstering, … Explore>

Founded in 1962, Maine Maritime Museum is located on a beautiful 20-acre campus on the banks of the Kennebec River in “The City of Ships,” Bath, Maine. 

Jun 22

Kennebec Explorers Day Camp

June 22 @ 9:00 am - June 26 @ 4:00 pm
Jul 01

Shipyards & Lighthouses Cruise (1 hour)

July 1 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Jul 01

The Bath Iron Works Story: By Land & By Sea

July 1 @ 12:30 pm - 3:00 pm
Jul 01

Midcoast Lights and Rivers Cruise (3 hours)

July 1 @ 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Jul 01

Mary E Kennebec River Sail (2.5 hours)

July 1 @ 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm
